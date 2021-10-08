Junejo urges PPP govt to take steps to check drugs sale in Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Leader of Sindh Pak Tahreek, an anti drugs organization, Shah Jehan Junejo on Thursday called upon Sindh government and police department to take strict measures for checking organized sale of drugs in Sindh province.

He alleged that some black sheep from Sindh Police and Sindh ruling party were patronizing the drug mafia in Sindh.

Addressing a press conference here at Hyderabad press club, Shah Jehan Junejo, who is brother of PPP MNA Roshan Junejo, said provincial government of Pakistan People's Party should take strict measures against the drug mafia to stop uninterrupted narcotics sale under the patronage of Sindh police officials.

Shah Jehan Junejo said Sindh Pak Tahreek was protesting against narcotics menace since several months but Police, instead of taking action against drug peddlers, harassed protesters to stop their movement against the mafia.

He said drugs and narcotics sale had destroyed lives of the young generation but no one had taken notice of the genuine issue.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanghar and SHO Tando Adam were openly supporting drug mafia and cases under Anti Terrorist Act were registered against Sindh Pak Tahreek activists and the journalists who had published news against drug sale, Junejo said and expressed concern that no action had so far been taken against influential mafia.

He said no MNA or MPA except Haleem Adil Shaikh had raised voice against drug and narcotics sale in Sindh despite the fact that honourable Sindh High Court had clearly directed for taking strict action against the mafia.

"Sindh Pak Tahreek" is protesting continuously in Tando Adam, a main city of district Sanghar, since last 45 days but neither SSP nor any elected representative had taken notice of this genuine issue, Shah Jehan Junejo said and appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Chief of Army Staff, DG Anti Narcotics Force and other relevant department heads to take stringent action against drug mafia and save Pakistan's new generation from further destruction.

He also demanded of an impartial inquiry about registration of alleged fake cases against civil society activists and journalists of Tando Adam by SHO city and strict departmental action should be initiated for his alleged involvement in sale of drugs and narcotics substances in the city.

He was accompanied by Sindh Pak Tahreek leader Sarwar Abro and others during press conference.