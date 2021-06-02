Jungle fire on the hills of Khanpur burnt, rare wildlife

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Chagian and Siral forests caught fire second time in the week resulting in various species including Grey Goral, Black Partridge, Grey Partridge, Chakur Partridge, See-see Partridge, etc under danger.

The fire has not only a threat to the rare wildlife but destruction of their eggs in the peek breeding season would endanger the existence of the rare species.

The fire which was erupted on the hills of Siribang and Chagian in the area of Tehsil Khanpur district Haripur fire, second time during the current week was spreading rapidly in the adjoining areas owing to heavy windstorm.

Initially, locals have started a fire-extinguishing operation and on their call of help, Deputy Commissioner Haripur sent Rescue 1122 and the forest department came up to cope the situation.

People of the area demanded to permanently monitor the forests through modern technology including drones, CCTV Cameras and other equipment for the protection of precious forests and rare wildlife.

They also urged to bring people involved in the heinous crime to be dealt with iron hands so that this practice could be curbed.