UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jungle Fire On The Hills Of Khanpur Burnt, Rare Wildlife

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 10:27 PM

Jungle fire on the hills of Khanpur burnt, rare wildlife

Chagian and Siral forests caught fire second time in the week resulting in various species including Grey Goral, Black Partridge, Grey Partridge, Chakur Partridge, See-see Partridge, etc under danger

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Chagian and Siral forests caught fire second time in the week resulting in various species including Grey Goral, Black Partridge, Grey Partridge, Chakur Partridge, See-see Partridge, etc under danger.

The fire has not only a threat to the rare wildlife but destruction of their eggs in the peek breeding season would endanger the existence of the rare species.

The fire which was erupted on the hills of Siribang and Chagian in the area of Tehsil Khanpur district Haripur fire, second time during the current week was spreading rapidly in the adjoining areas owing to heavy windstorm.

Initially, locals have started a fire-extinguishing operation and on their call of help, Deputy Commissioner Haripur sent Rescue 1122 and the forest department came up to cope the situation.

People of the area demanded to permanently monitor the forests through modern technology including drones, CCTV Cameras and other equipment for the protection of precious forests and rare wildlife.

They also urged to bring people involved in the heinous crime to be dealt with iron hands so that this practice could be curbed.

Related Topics

Fire Technology Haripur Khanpur Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Department of Health recommends boosting ..

31 seconds ago

&#039;Remarkable season by any description&#039;: ..

31 minutes ago

Senegal warden sacked after new 'Escape Ace' jailb ..

3 minutes ago

Saudi Stock Market Resumes Operations After Brief ..

4 minutes ago

5 % economic growth to be achieved in next fiscal ..

4 minutes ago

Kremlin Refuses to Comment on Media Speculation Ab ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.