Junior Champ Ahsan Ayaz Pakistan's New Trailblazer In Squash World: Masood Khan

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2023 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan has expressed confidence that junior squash champion Ahsan Ayaz will bring laurels to the country in line with the country's pride icons Jahangir Khan and Jansher Khan.

"Ahsan Ayaz seems to have inherited that legacy and will make Pakistan proud again," the envoy said as World Junior Champion Ahsan Ayaz called on him at Chancery in Washington DC, according to a statement received here.

Receiving him warmly, Ambassador Masood Khan congratulated Ahsan Ayaz on his numerous successes including securing nine major international titles and assured him of the embassy's support.

Khan reminisced about the golden period of Pakistan's sterling performance in squash led by international icons Jahangir Khan and Jansher Khan.

Ahsan Ayaz said every title that he has won is special to him, but the closest to his heart was World Junior Championship that he won in Poland.

About his priorities, Ayaz said his utmost priority right now was to keep improving his world ranking and be in the world's top 10.

This, he said, would not only be a personal milestone achievement but a feat for the entire Pakistani nation.

Ayaz said he was travelling around the world and getting training from international coaches.

Ahsan Ayaz is a 23 years old professional squash player who won the World Junior team Champion in 2016 after eight years for Pakistan and ranked 87th in the world in PSA rankings.

