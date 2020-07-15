Junior clerk arrested over corruption

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested junior clerk of Wildlife Department on corruption charges.

According ACE sources here on Wednesday, Muhammad Qasim junior clerk of wildlife department demanded bribe of Rs.

10,000/- from a citizen for issuing him license for hunting deer. On complaint, Circle Officer ACE Sheikh Nasir Abbas conducted raid and nabbed the junior clerk red-handed whilereceiving bribe. The raiding officer also recovered marked Currency notes from clerk Qasim's possession.

Further investigations are in progress.