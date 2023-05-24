UrduPoint.com

Junk Dealers Told To Install CCTV Cameras, Maintain Records To Check Theft

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2023

Junk dealers told to install CCTV cameras, maintain records to check theft

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The Junk dealers association Muzaffargarh has expressed resolve to stay away from buying any stolen article to avoid legal troubles after police told them to install CCTV cameras and maintain sale/purchase records to help law enforcers in taking legal action against criminals.

Malik Ghulam Yasin Khadak, the president of the Junk Dealers Association (JDA) chaired a maiden meeting of the association and asked the members to avoid purchasing stolen articles for a mere profit. He stressed that clean business practice was the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

Khadak said it was necessary to discourage thieves and bring them to justice.

Later, the JDA members went to the civil lines police station where they apprised SHO Muhammad Nasir Abbasi of their problems. Abbasi asked junk dealers to install CCTV cameras at their respective business places and maintain sale-purchase records so that law enforcers can actively track down the criminals involved in theft/dacoity and attempt to sell stolen items to junk shops.

