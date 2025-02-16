ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) A growing concern is sweeping the nation as children increasingly fall prey to the allure of junk food, seriously compromising their health and wellbeing.

The proliferation of fast food chains, convenience stores and advertisements targeting young minds has led to a surge in childhood obesity, diabetes, and other diet-related disorders.

To combat the junk food epidemic, health experts are advocating for stricter regulations on food advertising, improved nutrition labeling, and increased access to healthy food options in schools and communities.

According to the health expert, nearly 30% of children between the ages of 5-18 are overweight or obese, with junk food consumption cited as a Primary contributor.

A pediatrician, Waseem Malik said the alarming rise in childhood obesity is a ticking time bomb for healthcare system adding that Junk food is a major culprit, as it is high in calories, sugar, and unhealthy fats, but low in essential nutrients. Junk food can lead to a range of health problems, from obesity and diabetes to heart disease and certain types of cancer and children who consumed junk food regularly were more likely to develop insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes.

He urged parents to take control of their child's diet by offering kids a variety of healthy foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins.

As the junk food industry continues to aggressively market its wares to vulnerable young minds, parents, policymakers, and healthcare professionals must join forces to combat this growing crisis and ensure a healthier future for our nation's children,he stated.

Samreen,a mother of two said "We need to take responsibility for our children's dietary choices and It's our job to ensure they develop healthy eating habits from a young age."

She emphasized that it's no secret that junk food has disastrous effects on children's wellbeing, triggering a host of chronic health problems so as parents, it's our sacred responsibility to safeguard our children's health by instilling good eating habits from a young age.

