Open Menu

Junk Food Threatens Kid's Wellbeing: Health Experts

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Junk food threatens kid's wellbeing: health experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) A growing concern is sweeping the nation as children increasingly fall prey to the allure of junk food, seriously compromising their health and wellbeing.

The proliferation of fast food chains, convenience stores and advertisements targeting young minds has led to a surge in childhood obesity, diabetes, and other diet-related disorders.

To combat the junk food epidemic, health experts are advocating for stricter regulations on food advertising, improved nutrition labeling, and increased access to healthy food options in schools and communities.

According to the health expert, nearly 30% of children between the ages of 5-18 are overweight or obese, with junk food consumption cited as a Primary contributor.

A pediatrician, Waseem Malik said the alarming rise in childhood obesity is a ticking time bomb for healthcare system adding that Junk food is a major culprit, as it is high in calories, sugar, and unhealthy fats, but low in essential nutrients. Junk food can lead to a range of health problems, from obesity and diabetes to heart disease and certain types of cancer and children who consumed junk food regularly were more likely to develop insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes.

He urged parents to take control of their child's diet by offering kids a variety of healthy foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins.

As the junk food industry continues to aggressively market its wares to vulnerable young minds, parents, policymakers, and healthcare professionals must join forces to combat this growing crisis and ensure a healthier future for our nation's children,he stated.

Samreen,a mother of two said "We need to take responsibility for our children's dietary choices and It's our job to ensure they develop healthy eating habits from a young age."

She emphasized that it's no secret that junk food has disastrous effects on children's wellbeing, triggering a host of chronic health problems so as parents, it's our sacred responsibility to safeguard our children's health by instilling good eating habits from a young age.

\778

Recent Stories

Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday

Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday

14 minutes ago
 China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Fe ..

China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Festival celebrations

14 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

14 minutes ago
 Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in ..

Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in Korea

44 minutes ago
 5th Forum for Women in Research to kick off Februa ..

5th Forum for Women in Research to kick off February 20

1 hour ago
 Brazil to host BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro in J ..

Brazil to host BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro in July

2 hours ago
UK announces multibillion-pound plans to boost ste ..

UK announces multibillion-pound plans to boost steel industry

2 hours ago
 At least 15 dead after stampede at New Delhi railw ..

At least 15 dead after stampede at New Delhi railway station

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Marmoush's hat-trick fires City to Newcastle victo ..

Marmoush's hat-trick fires City to Newcastle victory; Arsenal keep title hopes a ..

10 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi welcomes warships from across the world ..

Abu Dhabi welcomes warships from across the world for NAVDEX 2025

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan