Junk shop gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) A junk shop was reduced to ashes while two people received burn injuries in the area of Sandal Bar police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that a fire erupted in a junkyard situated at Aminpur Road near Chak No.59-JB due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt the entire scrape in the shop. On information, firefighters rushed to the spot with four vehicles and extinguished the fire after hectic efforts.

Two persons, Zeeshan Haidar, 28, and Adnan Arif, 32, received minor burn injuries and Rescue 1122 provided them first aid.

The area police also reached the spot and started an investigation, he added.