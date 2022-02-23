UrduPoint.com

Junkmen Brought Onboard To Discourage Manhole Covers Theft

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Junkmen brought onboard to discourage manhole covers theft

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Administrative officers of Multan, Khanewal, Vehari and Lodhran districts have started holding meetings with delegations of junkmen operating in their respective areas to make sale of stolen manhole covers commercially unviable, airing a warning it carried legal consequences as grave as registration of FIRs under attempted murder charges against thieves and abettors, said an officials on Wednesday.

The novel initiative by commissioner Multan division Dr. Irshad Ahmad was taken on the orders of Punjab chief secretary to keep all manholes covered and steps to check its theft with a view to avoid deaths of people particularly children by falling in the open manholes, says an official release.

Commissioner ordered all the deputy commissioners to hold meetings with junkmen to let them know the theft of manhole covers, its sale/purchase and abutment in its theft, sale and purchase was a criminal offense and those found involved would face legal action like registration of cases under murder attempt charges.

He said that action was being taken after complaints emerged through electronic/print and social media highlighting role of junkmen (kabariya). Dr. Irshad said that citizens should convey any complaint regarding this problem by dialing 1334.

Meanwhile, the administrative officers of Multan division held meetings with seventeen delegations of junkmen to secure their cooperation in plugging chances of manholes theft and sale.

Related Topics

Multan Murder Punjab Social Media Sale Khanewal Lodhran Vehari Criminals All

Recent Stories

Ethiopian PM says country's economy performing wel ..

Ethiopian PM says country's economy performing well despite multiple challenges

11 minutes ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Wednesday

11 minutes ago
 FAD, PNCA organize solo exhibition showcasing 'Man ..

FAD, PNCA organize solo exhibition showcasing 'Manora Field Notes'

11 minutes ago
 Job fair at NUML attract large crowd

Job fair at NUML attract large crowd

11 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court dismisses disqualification ca ..

Islamabad High Court dismisses disqualification cases against Fawad Chaudhry, As ..

21 minutes ago
 Heathrow airport posts big loss on UK Covid curbs

Heathrow airport posts big loss on UK Covid curbs

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>