Junkmen brought onboard to discourage manhole covers theft

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Administrative officers of Multan, Khanewal, Vehari and Lodhran districts have started holding meetings with delegations of junkmen operating in their respective areas to make sale of stolen manhole covers commercially unviable, airing a warning it carried legal consequences as grave as registration of FIRs under attempted murder charges against thieves and abettors, said an officials on Wednesday.

The novel initiative by commissioner Multan division Dr. Irshad Ahmad was taken on the orders of Punjab chief secretary to keep all manholes covered and steps to check its theft with a view to avoid deaths of people particularly children by falling in the open manholes, says an official release.

Commissioner ordered all the deputy commissioners to hold meetings with junkmen to let them know the theft of manhole covers, its sale/purchase and abutment in its theft, sale and purchase was a criminal offense and those found involved would face legal action like registration of cases under murder attempt charges.

He said that action was being taken after complaints emerged through electronic/print and social media highlighting role of junkmen (kabariya). Dr. Irshad said that citizens should convey any complaint regarding this problem by dialing 1334.

Meanwhile, the administrative officers of Multan division held meetings with seventeen delegations of junkmen to secure their cooperation in plugging chances of manholes theft and sale.