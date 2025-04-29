Junkyard, Cottage Factory Catch Fire
Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2025 | 10:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) A major tragedy which could have claimed lives was averted as a fire engulfed a huge scrapyard, a parking facility and a cottage factory of bangles, located wall to wall with shop selling Liquified Petroleum Gas, in Liaquat Colony area here on Tuesday.
The Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Ali Shoro while talking to the media confirmed that no casualty occurred in the incident.
He apprised that as soon as they received information about the raging blazes, the fire tenders were rushed to the scene to extinguish the fire.
"The actual scale of loss and cause of fire will be determined once the firefighting is over," he said.According to him, dozens of vehicles including rickshaws, bikes and a few cars were completely burnt.
He urged the local residents to leave the roads unoccupied so that vehicles could easily move.Shoro also appealed to the people to stay away from the site because any further explosion could endanger their lives.
A police official, who requested anonymity, informed that multiple blasts were heard during the fire.According to him, the explosion had actually occurred in the LPG cylinders which were fitted in the burning vehicles.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abedin Memon blamed the Civil Defence organization for lax enforcement of rules concerning the sale of LPG in substandard cylinders and filling of the gas in the vehicles.
He claimed that he had even complained in writing against the organization and its officers to the provincial government.
He said the Civil Defence were supposed to maintain oversight on the LPG shops and take action against the traders who violate the rules and regulations of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).
The DC said the cause of the fire would be determined once the firefighting exercise was over.The Rescue 1122, which immediately responded to the situation, along with the fire tenders of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation took a couple of hours to extinguish the blazes.
Black smoke engulfed the sky in the entire area located along the Phuleli canal.Hundreds of sacks filled with plastic, metal and glass made materials were laying in the scrapyard and a large number of those bags were burnt.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Attock residents show solidarity with armed forces2 minutes ago
-
Junkyard, cottage factory catch fire2 minutes ago
-
Goods transport owners seek immediate measures to end road blockade2 minutes ago
-
Modern technologies to increase agri productivity: Dr Zulfiqar Ali12 minutes ago
-
Senate voices national unity in message to India: Dr Tariq12 minutes ago
-
RWMC to provide sanitation services at twin cities' Railway stations22 minutes ago
-
Qasim's art exhibition opened22 minutes ago
-
PM Youth Program focal person visits Women University22 minutes ago
-
Notorious drug peddler held over throwing acid on neighbors22 minutes ago
-
Court accepts reference for hearing regarding illegal land allotment in E-1122 minutes ago
-
PTI activist remanded for 6 days in road blockage case22 minutes ago
-
Sightsavers equips Holy Family Hospital with State-of-the-Art cataract equipment32 minutes ago