Junkyard, cottage factory catch fire

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) A major tragedy which could have claimed lives was averted as a fire engulfed a huge scrapyard, a parking facility and a cottage factory of bangles, located wall to wall with shop selling Liquified Petroleum Gas, in Liaquat Colony area here on Tuesday.

The Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Ali Shoro while talking to the media confirmed that no casualty occurred in the incident.

He apprised that as soon as they received information about the raging blazes, the fire tenders were rushed to the scene to extinguish the fire.

"The actual scale of loss and cause of fire will be determined once the firefighting is over," he said.According to him, dozens of vehicles including rickshaws, bikes and a few cars were completely burnt.

He urged the local residents to leave the roads unoccupied so that vehicles could easily move.Shoro also appealed to the people to stay away from the site because any further explosion could endanger their lives.

A police official, who requested anonymity, informed that multiple blasts were heard during the fire.According to him, the explosion had actually occurred in the LPG cylinders which were fitted in the burning vehicles.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abedin Memon blamed the Civil Defence organization for lax enforcement of rules concerning the sale of LPG in substandard cylinders and filling of the gas in the vehicles.

He claimed that he had even complained in writing against the organization and its officers to the provincial government.

He said the Civil Defence were supposed to maintain oversight on the LPG shops and take action against the traders who violate the rules and regulations of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

The DC said the cause of the fire would be determined once the firefighting exercise was over.The Rescue 1122, which immediately responded to the situation, along with the fire tenders of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation took a couple of hours to extinguish the blazes.

Black smoke engulfed the sky in the entire area located along the Phuleli canal.Hundreds of sacks filled with plastic, metal and glass made materials were laying in the scrapyard and a large number of those bags were burnt.