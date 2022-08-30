UrduPoint.com

Junkyards Sealed For Flouting Dengue's SOP

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2022 | 07:57 PM

Junkyards sealed for flouting dengue's SOP

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration continued actions against violations of dengue's standard operating procedures (SOPs) and sealed three junkyards in the area of Bhara Kahu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration continued actions against violations of dengue's standard operating procedures (SOPs) and sealed three junkyards in the area of Bhara Kahu.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Secretariat Aneel Saeed following directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon raided various dengue larva breeding sites on Col Aman Ullah Road, Kiyani Road, Murree Road and Nai Abadi. The sites were pointed out by the entomologist and dengue monitoring teams.

The AC after sealing the premises of scrap stores shifted its owners to the relevant police station for further legal actions, whereas others were issued warning as per law.

Talking to media, he said a massive crackdown underway to contain spread of dengue and multiple cases in different areas were registered against the violators.

A number of people were also booked for flouting SOPs.

He said peoples' cooperation was very important to control dengue, adding that a community mobilization campaign in progress to raise awareness about dengue.

Meanwhile, Aneel Saeed conducted price checking of essential commodities, inspected unauthorised use of polythene bags in fruit/vegetable, milk shops,general stores, cash & carry, chicken shops in different areas of Bhara Kahu (Col Aman Ullah Road, Kiyani Road, Nai Abadi) and Bari Imam. Violators were censured as per law.

Upon Directions of DC Islamabad, Fair Price Stalls at Bari Imam, Bhara Kahu and Bani Gala were also checked in order to ensure supply of fruits/vegetables to the public general public at prescribed rates.

Related Topics

Islamabad Dengue Police Station Murree Road Bani Bari Progress Price Media

Recent Stories

MC East providing every possible help to flood vic ..

MC East providing every possible help to flood victims

1 minute ago
 24 arrested over excavation on embankment of River ..

24 arrested over excavation on embankment of River Swat

1 minute ago
 EU Should Make Balanced Decision on Visa Ban for R ..

EU Should Make Balanced Decision on Visa Ban for Russians - Foreign Policy Chief

1 minute ago
 LSD vaccination drive to save cattle in Bannu from ..

LSD vaccination drive to save cattle in Bannu from Wednesday

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister directs for fact finding inquiry in ..

Chief Minister directs for fact finding inquiry into drowning of five friends in ..

3 minutes ago
 IGP visits D.G Khan to review flood relief activit ..

IGP visits D.G Khan to review flood relief activities

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.