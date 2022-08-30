Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration continued actions against violations of dengue's standard operating procedures (SOPs) and sealed three junkyards in the area of Bhara Kahu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration continued actions against violations of dengue's standard operating procedures (SOPs) and sealed three junkyards in the area of Bhara Kahu.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Secretariat Aneel Saeed following directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon raided various dengue larva breeding sites on Col Aman Ullah Road, Kiyani Road, Murree Road and Nai Abadi. The sites were pointed out by the entomologist and dengue monitoring teams.

The AC after sealing the premises of scrap stores shifted its owners to the relevant police station for further legal actions, whereas others were issued warning as per law.

Talking to media, he said a massive crackdown underway to contain spread of dengue and multiple cases in different areas were registered against the violators.

A number of people were also booked for flouting SOPs.

He said peoples' cooperation was very important to control dengue, adding that a community mobilization campaign in progress to raise awareness about dengue.

Meanwhile, Aneel Saeed conducted price checking of essential commodities, inspected unauthorised use of polythene bags in fruit/vegetable, milk shops,general stores, cash & carry, chicken shops in different areas of Bhara Kahu (Col Aman Ullah Road, Kiyani Road, Nai Abadi) and Bari Imam. Violators were censured as per law.

Upon Directions of DC Islamabad, Fair Price Stalls at Bari Imam, Bhara Kahu and Bani Gala were also checked in order to ensure supply of fruits/vegetables to the public general public at prescribed rates.