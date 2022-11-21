UrduPoint.com

JUP Asks Protesters To Avoid Blocking Roads

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2022 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP) has called upon political activists to avoid blocking roads and demanded the government remove all hindrances created on highways by protesters.

JUP Central President Pir Ijaz Hashmi, while talking to APP here on Monday, said that staging protest was a right of all democratic political parties, but no one should be allowed to create hindrance in the flow of traffic in any part of the country.

"Livelihood of people is dependent on their easy and speedy access to their workplaces through roads," he added.

Ijaz Hashmi said that some people were depriving labourers and other poor people of their livelihood for personal and political gains. He said that the authorities concerned should dealt with such elements strictly.

He said that smooth flow of traffic is a sign of progress and prosperity and every political party must ensure it during its protest demonstrations. He said leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf should manage traffic during its protest to protect interests of the poor.

