JUP Calls For Complete Unity To Fight Pandemic In Unison

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 10:32 PM

JUP calls for complete unity to fight pandemic in unison

The nation must remain united to weed out the corona induced infectious illness from the country,said Jamiat Ulema e Pakistan Central President and Mutthida Majlis e Amal Vice President Peer Ijaz Hashmi in a statement issued here on Thursday

The Corona Virus pandemic has no connection with any religion or sect ,he said ,adding that Corona Virus was purely a matter of health which needs to be dealt with wisdom and right steps.

Hashmi said Pakistanis are the responsibility of the government ,which needs to provide them protection.

"Campaign of blaming and defaming each other should end now," he added.

Hashmi said that members of different faith or schools of thought should cooperate and support national institutions in their efforts against Corona Virus pandemic.

