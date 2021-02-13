UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JUP Concerned Over Sanitary Condition In Hyderabad City

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 10:08 PM

JUP concerned over sanitary condition in Hyderabad city

Jameet ulema Pakistan (JUP) Leader and Chairman Hyderabad joint Action Committee Muhammad Deen Qureshi has expressed his deep concern over miserable condition of Hyderabad city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Jameet ulema Pakistan (JUP) Leader and Chairman Hyderabad joint Action Committee Muhammad Deen Qureshi has expressed his deep concern over miserable condition of Hyderabad city. According to a press release issued on Saturday. JAC Chairman has demanded of Sindh Govt and Minister local bodies to take serious notice of situation issue directives for improving sewage system, cleaning and maintenance of the drainage lines.

While talking to area people after visiting various localities near main drainage nullah passing from the centre of city.

The JUP leader also paid visits to different areas including Liaqat Colony, Kari mori, gamaa paro, Cattle market.

Capital cinema, cloth market. Guru Nagar, 3 no Talaa, jani Shah Muhalla, Peshawari Muhalla, Goth Allah dad Chand,Goods Naka and reviewed the poor sanitation situation. He inquired about various problems faced by people on the occasion. People regretted that the local administration has not paid any attention towards the serious issues regarding cleanliness. They said that piles of garbage were dumped in areas for many years and had not so far been cleaned. Chairman JAC assured people to resolve their problems at earliest.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Poor Paro Hyderabad Market From Government

Recent Stories

Govt already initiates talks with IPPs: Omar Ayub

34 seconds ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

4 minutes ago

Tennis: Australian Open results - collated

4 minutes ago

Taliban warn Nato to push ahead with troop withdra ..

4 minutes ago

Talks with British govt in progress to bring back ..

11 minutes ago

Govt set up record of development work : MNA

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.