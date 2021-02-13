JUP concerned over sanitary condition in Hyderabad city

Jameet ulema Pakistan (JUP) Leader and Chairman Hyderabad joint Action Committee Muhammad Deen Qureshi has expressed his deep concern over miserable condition of Hyderabad city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Jameet ulema Pakistan (JUP) Leader and Chairman Hyderabad joint Action Committee Muhammad Deen Qureshi has expressed his deep concern over miserable condition of Hyderabad city. According to a press release issued on Saturday. JAC Chairman has demanded of Sindh Govt and Minister local bodies to take serious notice of situation issue directives for improving sewage system, cleaning and maintenance of the drainage lines.

While talking to area people after visiting various localities near main drainage nullah passing from the centre of city.

The JUP leader also paid visits to different areas including Liaqat Colony, Kari mori, gamaa paro, Cattle market.

Capital cinema, cloth market. Guru Nagar, 3 no Talaa, jani Shah Muhalla, Peshawari Muhalla, Goth Allah dad Chand,Goods Naka and reviewed the poor sanitation situation. He inquired about various problems faced by people on the occasion. People regretted that the local administration has not paid any attention towards the serious issues regarding cleanliness. They said that piles of garbage were dumped in areas for many years and had not so far been cleaned. Chairman JAC assured people to resolve their problems at earliest.