JUP (Noorani) Central Committee Meeting On Monday

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 09:40 PM

JUP (Noorani) central committee meeting on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :The president Jamiat Ulema Pakistan (Noorani) Sahibzada Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair has convened party's central committee meeting at Lahore on Monday (October 19).

According to the statement, JUP's meeting will be presided over by Sahibzada Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair at about 10 a.

m at party's central office in which matters related to national as well as international issues will be discussed.

JUP (N) spokesman Unis Danish informed that price hike, sectarian violence in the country and preparations for upcoming local bodies elections will be discussed during meeting.

