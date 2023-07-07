Open Menu

JUP Sawad-e-Azam Strongly Condemns Desecration Of Holy Quran In Sweden

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2023 | 10:30 PM

JUP Sawad-e-Azam strongly condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan Sawad-e-Azam on Friday observed the Holy Quran Sanctification Day, and strongly condemned desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan Sawad-e-Azam on Friday observed the Holy Quran Sanctification Day, and strongly condemned desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

According to a press release issued here, Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan Sawad-e-Azam president Pir Syed Muhammad Mehfooz demanded that deterrent punishment should be awarded to evil elements involved in this despicable action.

He said that Muslims could even sacrifice their lives for protection of the Holy Quran.

Pir Syed Muhammad Mehfooz said that desecration of the Holy Book could not be tolerated in any way.

He said, "International community must play its role to stop Islamophobia otherwise it is a threat for global peace."

