Jurisdiction Of Labour Court Extended To Merged Areas

In pursuance of the approval by Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court, the jurisdiction of Labour Courts in the province have been extended to the merged areas. It was notified by Labour Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The jurisdiction of Labour Court Peshawar has been extended to the newly merged districts of Khyber and Orakzai, the jurisdiction of Labour Court Swat has been extended to District Bajaur. The jurisdiction of Labour Court D.I.Khan has been extended to District North Waziristan, District South Waziristan and District Kurram.

Similarly the jurisdiction of Labour Court Mardan has been extended to District Mohmand for a period of six months.

More Stories From Pakistan

