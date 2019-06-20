Jurisdiction of six consumers courts extended to merged areas

The jurisdictions of the six Consumer Protection Courts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been extended to the newly merged districts as a stopgap arrangement

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :The jurisdictions of the six Consumer Protection Courts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been extended to the newly merged districts as a stopgap arrangement.

A notification of Industries, Commerce & Technical education Department stated that Consumer Protection Court, Peshawar's Jurisdiction has been extended to Newly Merged district Khyber, Consumer Protection Court Charsadda' Jurisdictions has been extended to Newly merged District Mohmand.

Consumer Protection Court Malakand Jurisdiction has been extended to newly merged district Bajaur, Consumer Protection Court Kohat Jurisdiction has been extended to newly merged districts Kurram and Orakzai.

Consumer Protection Court Bannu jurisdiction has been extended to newly merged deistict North Waziristan and Consumer Protection Court, Tank's jurisdiction has been extended to newly merged district South Waziristan.