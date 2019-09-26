UrduPoint.com
'Just 20 Minute Sunlight Exposure' Can Help Overcome Bone Related Problems: Health Expert

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 11:20 AM

'Just 20 minute Sunlight exposure' can help overcome bone related problems: Health expert

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Health expert Dr Aysha Abbas on Thursday stressed to increase 'Vitamin D' intake just by taking at least 20 minutes Sunlight heat exposure per day as it can help cure bone related health problems including hair fall, abnormal height and joint pain issues.

Talking to a private news channel, health expert Aysha Abbas said the sunlight is the best source of consuming Vitamin D that has been proclaimed a potential protector against everything from cancer, heart disease, and diabetes to mood disorders like depression and dangerous falls.

She said 20 minutes duration of solar radiation exposure is required in order to obtain the recommended doses of vitamin D, adding, in spring and summer 10 to 20 minutes sitting in the sun is enough, in the winter almost two hours would be needed.

She termed the sunlight as the most cheapest and easiest way to get Vitamin D, adding, everybody including children must take sun exposure for 20 minutes daily as 10: am to 3: pm is the best timing to follow the practice.

She further said low vitamin D levels have been linked to many health problems such as a higher risk of some types of cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and depression .

She said vitamin D helps our bodies absorb calcium, which helps to keep bones healthy moreover it is perhaps natural to assume that vitamin D supplements may help strengthen our bones and protect against fractures and falls.

"If the anyone is facing any abnormality due to lack of vitamin D then supplements of Vitamin D would be the last option that will help to overcome the diagnosed health issue," she concluded.

