Just grant 90-day physical remand at once: Zardari to Accountability Court

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik held the hearing of fake accounts case against Zardari on Friday.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 21st June, 2019) The Accountability Court has extended the physical remand of former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari for 11 more days.

Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik held the hearing of fake accounts case against Zardari on Friday.

When National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor demanded Zardari’s physical remand of 14 more days, the former president addressed the court saying, “Just grant 90-day physical remand at once. Why are you giving 14-day remand each time?”

The courtroom giggled at these remarks.

The court while approving 11-day physical remand of Asif Zardari handed him over to NAB authorities.

Earlier on June 11, the accountability court in Islamabad had granted 11-day physical remand of former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, a day after his arrest.

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was arrested by a NAB team from his Islamabad residence hours after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected the PPP leader's bail plea June 10.

A two-member bench of the high court, comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, had allowed the anti-graft watchdog to arrest Zardari.

Asif Ali Zardari surrendered himself to a team of the NAB after IHC rejected Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur's his pre-arrest bail plea in the money laundering case.

The case pertains to suspicious transactions worth Rs4.4 billion allegedly carried out through a fictitious bank account. According to the prosecution, the account titled M/s A One International was fake and it received a sum of Rs4.4bn out of which Rs30m was paid to the Zardari Group at two different times.