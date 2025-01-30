Justajoo Foundation, AWF Leaders Visit HADS Living Center
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 02:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The founder and president Justajoo Foundation Sadaf Raza Waraich and the President of Active Women Foundation Nazish Fatima visited the HANDS living center.
According to a press release, they took a round of different sections like Information Technology, Art of daily living & Physiotherapy and listened to narratives of the accomplishments of the living center and lauded the efforts of empowering handicapped people.
Manager of living center Lal Muhammad Baloch apprised guests about the social work carried out for the rehabilitation of people with disabilities.
Chairperson Justajoo Foundation Sadaf Raza Waraich, Nazish Fatima and Lal Muhammad Baloch vowed to work collectively in different fields for the welfare of people.
Social activist Maro Bheel expressing gratitude to guests lauded their initiative to visit the living centre while Lal Muhammad Baloch presented Ajrak's gift to Sadaf Raza and Nazish Fatima.
