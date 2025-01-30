Open Menu

Justajoo Foundation, AWF Leaders Visit HADS Living Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Justajoo Foundation, AWF leaders visit HADS living center

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The founder and president Justajoo Foundation Sadaf Raza Waraich and the President of Active Women Foundation Nazish Fatima visited the HANDS living center.

According to a press release, they took a round of different sections like Information Technology, Art of daily living & Physiotherapy and listened to narratives of the accomplishments of the living center and lauded the efforts of empowering handicapped people.

Manager of living center Lal Muhammad Baloch apprised guests about the social work carried out for the rehabilitation of people with disabilities.

Chairperson Justajoo Foundation Sadaf Raza Waraich, Nazish Fatima and Lal Muhammad Baloch vowed to work collectively in different fields for the welfare of people.

Social activist Maro Bheel expressing gratitude to guests lauded their initiative to visit the living centre while Lal Muhammad Baloch presented Ajrak's gift to Sadaf Raza and Nazish Fatima.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler restructures police & security force ..

Sharjah Ruler restructures police & security forces in Sharjah

44 seconds ago
 Ministry of Defence receives first patch of French ..

Ministry of Defence receives first patch of French 'Rafale' fighter jets

16 minutes ago
 Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Alaska, US

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Alaska, US

2 hours ago
 Six Khwarij killed during Mir Ali IBO in North Waz ..

Six Khwarij killed during Mir Ali IBO in North Waziristan: ISPR

2 hours ago
 Plane crashes into military helicopter in Washingt ..

Plane crashes into military helicopter in Washington

3 hours ago
 “Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman wait ..

“Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman waits whole night for her lover

3 hours ago
US plane crash: Rescuers recover 18 bodies Potomac ..

US plane crash: Rescuers recover 18 bodies Potomac river, search underway for mo ..

4 hours ago
 UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ..

UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ties with China

5 hours ago
 Five skiers killed in French Alps avalanches on of ..

Five skiers killed in French Alps avalanches on off-piste routes

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of ..

Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of Sharjah Public Libraries

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan