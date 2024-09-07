Open Menu

Justajoo Foundation Distributes Mosquito Nets Shahdadpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Justajoo foundation distributes mosquito nets Shahdadpur

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Justajoo Foundation, in partnership with Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), distributed mosquito nets to destitute people of Sultanabad village of Shahdadpur District Sanghar Sindh.

The Chairperson of Justajoo Foundation Sadaf Raz Awaich on the occasion said that this initiative demonstrates Justajoo's commitment to addressing fundamental human needs. She expressed gratitude to the OGDCL & CSR Department Team of OGDCL for their generous donation of mosquito nets to support this worthy cause.

