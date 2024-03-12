Justajoo Foundation Distributes Ration Among Destitute People
Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2024 | 09:59 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Justajoo foundation under Ramzan Relief Package has started distribution of ration among poor, destitute people and widow women.
In this connection a huge number of ration bags were distributed on the first day of Ramzan.
On this occasion founder chairman Justajoo Foundation Sadaf Raz said that serving destitute people in Ramzan was not less than worship and those people who were helping needy and marginal segments of society were prouded.
She said that so many philanthropists were included in Justajoo foundation who like previous years were also engaged in social work this year which was a laudable gesture. She further said that it was our obligation to help destitute people in the Holy month of Ramzan so that they could lead their life peacefully.
On the occasion, Abdul Wahab Munshi, Shahzad Raza Waraich, Masood Ahmed Jumani and others were present.
APP/nsm
