Justajoo Foundation, OGDCL Delegation Visits Indus Lion’s Club
Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2025 | 03:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) A delegation from Justajoo Foundation and OGDCL visited the Indus Lions Club in Hyderabad.
The club's initiatives, including free eye surgery and treatment of heart disease, left a lasting impression on the delegation.
The Chairperson Justajoo foundation Sadaf Raza Waraich appreciating the contribution of Indus Lion’s club’s commitment said that the Club's commitment to community service and humanitarian projects is truly commendable.
She said that their selfless work has positively impacted countless lives, and we are honored to have witnessed their efforts firsthand.
She extended heartfelt gratitude to Adeel Siddiqui, currently President of Lions Club and also President of the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, for his warm hospitality and respect.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities following CEPA signing
DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual performance
Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands in South Pacific
Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival February 21
Turkish MKE showcases defence systems at IDEX 2025
NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives quality in national maritime i ..
Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation oncology network in GCC
ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in production of commercial naval vess ..
At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on landing in Toronto
Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation agreement at IDEX 2025
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on Independence Day
Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Defence Minister discuss bilateral relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Justajoo foundation, OGDCL delegation visits Indus Lion’s club3 minutes ago
-
Govt. prioritizes expansion, reconstruction of motorway network: Gul Asghar Khan3 minutes ago
-
DPO holds online open court13 minutes ago
-
Three dacoits held13 minutes ago
-
Two model Ramadan bazaars to be set up in district13 minutes ago
-
DC reviews construction work33 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister meets Sarhad Chamber delegation to address business concerns43 minutes ago
-
Utility store's employees holds protest2 hours ago
-
Earthquake tremors felt in Zhob, Kalat districts2 hours ago
-
Notorious criminals surrender to police in Ghotki2 hours ago
-
5.1-magnitude quake jolts Swat2 hours ago
-
NA reaffirms Pakistan’s unwavering moral, political, diplomatic support to Kashmir issue2 hours ago