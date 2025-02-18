Justajoo foundation, OGDCL delegation visits Indus Lion’s club

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) A delegation from Justajoo Foundation and OGDCL visited the Indus Lions Club in Hyderabad.

The club's initiatives, including free eye surgery and treatment of heart disease, left a lasting impression on the delegation.

The Chairperson Justajoo foundation Sadaf Raza Waraich appreciating the contribution of Indus Lion’s club’s commitment said that the Club's commitment to community service and humanitarian projects is truly commendable.

She said that their selfless work has positively impacted countless lives, and we are honored to have witnessed their efforts firsthand.

She extended heartfelt gratitude to Adeel Siddiqui, currently President of Lions Club and also President of the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, for his warm hospitality and respect.

APP/nsm