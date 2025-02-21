Justajoo foundation organize Ist Women health Conference

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Justajoo Foundation in collaboration with its co-partners hosted a Women Health Conference here at Besant Hall Cultural Centre other day in which health experts, civil society activists, and lawyers discussed various health matters particularly deadly cancer disease.

The Conference brought together an esteemed panel of experts, including Doctors, Senior Advocates, Journalists, and representatives from Civil Society who shared their valuable insights on maintaining mental and physical health as well as resolving health-related issues in Society.

First session of Conference was comprised on eminent Doctors and second on the members of Civil Society, Laywers and Journalists.

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Adeel Siddiqui lauded the struggle of Sadaf Raza Waraich who is two time Cancer survivor and fought this fatal disease with her firm determination and will power.

He said that HCCI would fully cooperate with Justajoo foundation for carrying out its social works.

Child specialist Dr. Ali Nawaz Soho, while explaining the spiritual treatment of cancer said that most of the women with breast cancer do not breastfeed their children for 2 years, there are more cases of blood and throat cancer, the spiritual treatment of cancer in the Qur'an is never stopped by medical treatment.

Dr. Nand Lal said that loss of blood, food or water stuck in the throat are causes of throat cancer. Dr. Nadeem said that the death rate in skin cancer is low, because the patients come to the doctors with skin problems. Cancer specialist Dr. Ambreen said that breast cancer is one of the causes of breast cancer in children, oral cancer is caused by eating mainpuri gutka and other chewable items even educated people also use harmful mainpuri and after wasting money, they come to doctors.

Special awareness programs are held in October about cancer as soon as cancer is detected in the body patient can recover rapidly.

Dr. Parveen Khalid said that cigarette, mainpuri which causes mouth cancer, if cigarette and mainpuri users brush their breath daily, many diseases can be avoided. Lal Khan, the representative of men with disability said that success is not the name of hands and feet, but it comes from mind and has made 4500 disabled children self-sufficient at Hands Independent Center.

Anila Jesani representing women bar said that mental and physical health are related to human being, mental health is the most important, if a person who has a healthy mind can fight any disease,

The professor of Law College spoke painfully and said that we will conduct an awareness program in the college about cancer.

Advocate Khalil Anand said that drugs that are sold openly in the society however, the police and other institutions are not ready to take any measures to stop this menace as a result of drug use, the young generation is suffering from mouth cancer.

There is a need for awareness about cancer in rural areas. Head of Active Women foundation Nazish Fatima said that establishing cancer hospital in Hyderabad is a dream of Sadaf Raza Waraich which will come true Inshallah business leader Kashif Rana said that cancer is not a communicable disease, awareness seminars should be held about it.

Legal expert Imdad ullah Unar speaking at the conference said that most of the health problems are related to food, being away from nature affects health, food control authority should be asked what it is doing, we have only problems in society.