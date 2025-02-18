Open Menu

Justajoo Foundation To Hold Ist Women Conference On Feb 19

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Justajoo Foundation to hold Ist Women Conference on Feb 19

Justajoo Foundation in collaboration with its social welfare partners would organize Ist Women Health Conference at Besant Hall Cultural Centre on 19th February ( Wednesday)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Justajoo Foundation in collaboration with its social welfare partners would organize Ist Women Health Conference at Besant Hall Cultural Centre on 19th February ( Wednesday)

The Chairperson Justajoo foundation Sadaf Raza Waraich informed here on Tuesday that Director General Health Services Sindh will hrace the occasion as a chief guest while eminent health personalities .

Lawyers and other persons will also participate in the Conference.

She said that Women’s Health research plays a crucial role in achieving the goal of improving the care and support provided to women globally is of paramount importance.

Through it, health-care professionals can keep abreast of innovative approaches and exchange ideas with their peers worldwide.

