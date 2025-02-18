Justajoo Foundation To Hold Ist Women Conference On Feb 19
Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2025 | 10:30 PM
Justajoo Foundation in collaboration with its social welfare partners would organize Ist Women Health Conference at Besant Hall Cultural Centre on 19th February ( Wednesday)
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Justajoo Foundation in collaboration with its social welfare partners would organize Ist Women Health Conference at Besant Hall Cultural Centre on 19th February ( Wednesday)
The Chairperson Justajoo foundation Sadaf Raza Waraich informed here on Tuesday that Director General Health Services Sindh will hrace the occasion as a chief guest while eminent health personalities .
Lawyers and other persons will also participate in the Conference.
She said that Women’s Health research plays a crucial role in achieving the goal of improving the care and support provided to women globally is of paramount importance.
Through it, health-care professionals can keep abreast of innovative approaches and exchange ideas with their peers worldwide.
