Justajoo Foundation to hold Ist Women Conference on Feb 19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Justajoo Foundation in collaboration with its social welfare partners would organize Ist Women Health Conference at Besant Hall Cultural Centre on 19th February ( Wednesday)

The Chairperson Justajoo foundation Sadaf Raza Waraich informed here on Tuesday that Director General Health Services Sindh will hrace the occasion as a chief guest while eminent health personalities .

Lawyers and other persons will also participate in the Conference.

She said that Women’s Health research plays a crucial role in achieving the goal of improving the care and support provided to women globally is of paramount importance.

Through it, health-care professionals can keep abreast of innovative approaches and exchange ideas with their peers worldwide.