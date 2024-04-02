Justajoo Foundation,OGDCL Jointly Organize Ration Distribution Ceremony
Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2024 | 10:21 PM
Justajoo Foundation, Rotary Club under sponsorship with Oil and Gas development company limited (OGDCL) arranged the Ration distribution ceremony under the Ramzan ration distribution campaign here on Tuesday
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Justajoo Foundation, Rotary Club under sponsorship with Oil and Gas development company limited (OGDCL) arranged the Ration distribution ceremony under the Ramzan ration distribution campaign here on Tuesday.
Acting Vice Chancellor, Isra University Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Kazi inaugurated the ration distributed ceremony arranged at Global Palace near Palm residency.
A large number of destitute people including men, women and persons with disabilities received ration bags containing essential commodities.
Regional Coordinator OGDCL Hyderabad Zahid Ali Mahesar highlighted the various aspects of ration distribution ceremonies being organized in different cities to cater the needs of the poor who were unable to earn their livelihood particularly in the Holy month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.
Chairperson Justajoo Foundation Sadaf Raza Waraich on the occasion expressed gratitude to OGDCL for extending its cooperation regarding holding ration distribution ceremonies.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Ukrainians start claiming for war damage reparations
Indonesia buys two submarine from France's Naval Group
Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles continues
National child abuse prevention month kicks off
UK urges Israel to provide 'transparent explanation' into deadly Gaza strike on ..
Trial set for alleged leaders of German coup plot
Death of French toddler still unexplained despite discovery of skull: prosecutor
Israel military vows probe into deadly Gaza strike on aid workers
Pakistani Cricketers laud Kakul training camp
Stokes rules himself out of England's T20 World Cup title defence
Stokes rules himself out of England's T20 World Cup title defence
UN agency chief: Gaza situation 'beyond catastrophic'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles continues14 minutes ago
-
National child abuse prevention month kicks off14 minutes ago
-
Science Minister inaugurates a 5,000 fellowships programme for Palestinian students18 minutes ago
-
MQM-P MPAs press authorities to address high TDS level problem in drinking water13 minutes ago
-
Health CEO visits RHC to review healthcare facilities14 minutes ago
-
CS Sindh for ensuring required facilities at schools, hospitals23 minutes ago
-
Thousands Quran copies distributed at two Holy Mosques during Ramadan23 minutes ago
-
CM orders master plan for cities uplift in DG Khan division23 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks report regarding shifting Pervaiz Elahi to jail13 minutes ago
-
Bahawalnagar district crackdown on Ramadan violations13 minutes ago
-
Police khidmat markaz facilitates 12,237 citizens during the last month13 minutes ago
-
Two brothers killed in Bahawalnagar13 minutes ago