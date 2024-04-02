Open Menu

Justajoo Foundation,OGDCL Jointly Organize Ration Distribution Ceremony

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2024 | 10:21 PM

Justajoo Foundation,OGDCL jointly organize Ration distribution ceremony

Justajoo Foundation, Rotary Club under sponsorship with Oil and Gas development company limited (OGDCL) arranged the Ration distribution ceremony under the Ramzan ration distribution campaign here on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Justajoo Foundation, Rotary Club under sponsorship with Oil and Gas development company limited (OGDCL) arranged the Ration distribution ceremony under the Ramzan ration distribution campaign here on Tuesday.

Acting Vice Chancellor, Isra University Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Kazi inaugurated the ration distributed ceremony arranged at Global Palace near Palm residency.

A large number of destitute people including men, women and persons with disabilities received ration bags containing essential commodities.

Regional Coordinator OGDCL Hyderabad Zahid Ali Mahesar highlighted the various aspects of ration distribution ceremonies being organized in different cities to cater the needs of the poor who were unable to earn their livelihood particularly in the Holy month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.

Chairperson Justajoo Foundation Sadaf Raza Waraich on the occasion expressed gratitude to OGDCL for extending its cooperation regarding holding ration distribution ceremonies.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Poor Company Oil Hyderabad Women Gas

Recent Stories

Ukrainians start claiming for war damage reparatio ..

Ukrainians start claiming for war damage reparations

6 minutes ago
 Indonesia buys two submarine from France's Naval G ..

Indonesia buys two submarine from France's Naval Group

6 minutes ago
 Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles continues

Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles continues

14 minutes ago
 National child abuse prevention month kicks off

National child abuse prevention month kicks off

14 minutes ago
 UK urges Israel to provide 'transparent explanatio ..

UK urges Israel to provide 'transparent explanation' into deadly Gaza strike on ..

14 minutes ago
 Trial set for alleged leaders of German coup plot

Trial set for alleged leaders of German coup plot

14 minutes ago
Death of French toddler still unexplained despite ..

Death of French toddler still unexplained despite discovery of skull: prosecutor

14 minutes ago
 Israel military vows probe into deadly Gaza strike ..

Israel military vows probe into deadly Gaza strike on aid workers

14 minutes ago
 Pakistani Cricketers laud Kakul training camp

Pakistani Cricketers laud Kakul training camp

33 minutes ago
 Stokes rules himself out of England's T20 World Cu ..

Stokes rules himself out of England's T20 World Cup title defence

13 minutes ago
 Stokes rules himself out of England's T20 World Cu ..

Stokes rules himself out of England's T20 World Cup title defence

13 minutes ago
 UN agency chief: Gaza situation 'beyond catastroph ..

UN agency chief: Gaza situation 'beyond catastrophic'

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan