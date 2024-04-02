Justajoo Foundation,OGDCL jointly organize Ration distribution ceremony

Justajoo Foundation, Rotary Club under sponsorship with Oil and Gas development company limited (OGDCL) arranged the Ration distribution ceremony under the Ramzan ration distribution campaign here on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Justajoo Foundation, Rotary Club under sponsorship with Oil and Gas development company limited (OGDCL) arranged the Ration distribution ceremony under the Ramzan ration distribution campaign here on Tuesday.

Acting Vice Chancellor, Isra University Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Kazi inaugurated the ration distributed ceremony arranged at Global Palace near Palm residency.

A large number of destitute people including men, women and persons with disabilities received ration bags containing essential commodities.

Regional Coordinator OGDCL Hyderabad Zahid Ali Mahesar highlighted the various aspects of ration distribution ceremonies being organized in different cities to cater the needs of the poor who were unable to earn their livelihood particularly in the Holy month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.

Chairperson Justajoo Foundation Sadaf Raza Waraich on the occasion expressed gratitude to OGDCL for extending its cooperation regarding holding ration distribution ceremonies.

