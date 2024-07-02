Open Menu

Justice Aalia Neelum Nominated As Next LHC CJ

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 02, 2024 | 05:28 PM

Justice Aalia Neelum nominated as next LHC CJ

The sources say that Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) gives approval of the name of Justice Aalia Neelum with consensus of all its members.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 2nd, 2024) The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Tuesday approved Justice Aalia Neelum's name as the next chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Justice Neelum will become the first female chief justice in the history of the LHC.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa. According to sources, Justice Neelum's nomination was unanimously agreed upon by the members of the judicial commission.

This development follows the election of Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan to the Supreme Court.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Lahore High Court

Recent Stories

On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Il ..

On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

3 hours ago
 Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

3 hours ago
 LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory ..

LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159

3 hours ago
 After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pak ..

After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights

4 hours ago
 realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protec ..

Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..

4 hours ago
 Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine ..

Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs

4 hours ago
Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha sp ..

Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech

5 hours ago
 Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premi ..

Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League

6 hours ago
 PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

9 hours ago
 Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes ..

Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan