Justice Aalia Neelum Nominated As Next LHC CJ
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 02, 2024 | 05:28 PM
The sources say that Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) gives approval of the name of Justice Aalia Neelum with consensus of all its members.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 2nd, 2024) The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Tuesday approved Justice Aalia Neelum's name as the next chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC).
Justice Neelum will become the first female chief justice in the history of the LHC.
The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa. According to sources, Justice Neelum's nomination was unanimously agreed upon by the members of the judicial commission.
This development follows the election of Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan to the Supreme Court.
Recent Stories
On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking
Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026
LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159
After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights
Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..
Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs
Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech
Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League
PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024
Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting reviews security for Muharram9 minutes ago
-
Minor's body found from canal9 minutes ago
-
Dr Abid Suleri appointed as Member to NSPP board of governors9 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz lays wreath at Ismail Somoni monument9 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Dera calls for sectarian harmony during Muharram9 minutes ago
-
New courses for special children, upgraded facilities on cards9 minutes ago
-
Six dacoits loot cash, valuables from Courier Services Office9 minutes ago
-
Five abducted kids recovered, five criminals held9 minutes ago
-
Traffic police devise traffic plan for Muharram-ul-Harram19 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs urgent financial assistance to Nothia traders, residents19 minutes ago
-
Monsoon operation to be monitored through Safe City cameras19 minutes ago
-
Five held with booty29 minutes ago