Justice Aalia Neelum nominated as next LHC CJ

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 2nd, 2024) The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Tuesday approved Justice Aalia Neelum's name as the next chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Justice Neelum will become the first female chief justice in the history of the LHC.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa. According to sources, Justice Neelum's nomination was unanimously agreed upon by the members of the judicial commission.

This development follows the election of Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan to the Supreme Court.