Justice Aamer Farooq Sworn In As Chief Justice Of Islamabad High Court

Justice Aamer Farooq sworn in as Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday administered oath of office to Justice Aamer Farooq as Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The oath-taking ceremony that took place at the Aiwan-e-Sadr was attended by senior judges and government officials.

Justice Aamer Farooq, the senior most judge of IHC, is the sixth chief justice of Islamabad High Court.

