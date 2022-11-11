Justice Aamer Farooq sworn in as Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday administered oath of office to Justice Aamer Farooq as Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The oath-taking ceremony that took place at the Aiwan-e-Sadr was attended by senior judges and government officials.

Justice Aamer Farooq, the senior most judge of IHC, is the sixth chief justice of Islamabad High Court.