Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2022) Senior Puisne judge of the Islamabad High Court Justice Aamer Farooq has taken oath as the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court.

President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath at the President House in Islamabad today (Friday).

Justice Aamer Farooq became the new chief justice of the Islamabad High Court after the elevation of Justice Athar Minallah to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed took oath as judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial administered the oath.