Open Menu

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh Sworn In As LHC Acting CJ

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 10, 2024 | 01:45 PM

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Lahore High Court other judges, law officers and lawyers’ representatives also grace the occasion

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 10th, 2024) Justice Abid Aziz was officially sworn in as the Acting Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court on Saturday.

The ceremony took place at the Lahore High Court, with Justice Shahid Karim administering the oath.

The event was attended by Justices Shams Mahmood Mirza, Rasail Hassan Syed, and Muzammil Akhtar Shabbir.

Also present were Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Justice Shahbaz Rizvi, Advocate General of Punjab Khalid Ishaq, Vice Chairman of the Punjab Bar Council Babar Waheed, Lahore Bar President Munir Ahmed Bhatti, and Lahore High Court Bar President Asad Manzoor Butt.

Chief Justice Alia Neelam is currently overseas and is expected to return by August 25.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Justice Lahore High Court Punjab Neelam Saleem Sheikh August Event

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

20 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

21 hours ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

1 day ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago
 Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private p ..

Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

2 days ago
 Imam Masjid-i-Nabvi (PBUH) calls on Army Chief

Imam Masjid-i-Nabvi (PBUH) calls on Army Chief

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan