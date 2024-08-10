Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

(@Abdulla99267510)

Lahore High Court other judges, law officers and lawyers’ representatives also grace the occasion

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 10th, 2024) Justice Abid Aziz was officially sworn in as the Acting Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court on Saturday.

The ceremony took place at the Lahore High Court, with Justice Shahid Karim administering the oath.

The event was attended by Justices Shams Mahmood Mirza, Rasail Hassan Syed, and Muzammil Akhtar Shabbir.

Also present were Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Justice Shahbaz Rizvi, Advocate General of Punjab Khalid Ishaq, Vice Chairman of the Punjab Bar Council Babar Waheed, Lahore Bar President Munir Ahmed Bhatti, and Lahore High Court Bar President Asad Manzoor Butt.

Chief Justice Alia Neelam is currently overseas and is expected to return by August 25.