Justice, accountability, supremacy of law imperative for uplift of country: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda on Monday underlined the need for improving Justice and accountability system to move the country forward.

"Ensuring supremacy of law and justice would help bridge the gap between rich and poor, " he stated while talking to a private television channel.

The ruling party working under the dynamic vision of Imran Khan, wanted to bring reforms for sustainable growth in every institution, he added.

Opposition's support, he said would be required to make legislation and pass bill.

Lamenting over negative attitude of Opposition, he said political party leaders had never tried to assist the government for result oriented system.

The Opposition leaders, he said had shown interest in their demands presented before the assembly on different occasions. The leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, wanted to discuss personal issues rather public issues at Parliamentary forum, Faisal Vawda added.

In reply to a question about killing of a young person in the Federal capital, he said punishment should be given to elements behind this gruesome incident.