Justice Afridi recuses himself from hearing NAB appeal against Fawad Hasan Fawad

Justice Yahya Afridi - a Supreme Court judge - Thursday recused himself from hearing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) appeal challenging bail granted to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's principal secretary Fawad Hasan Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Justice Yahya Afridi - a Supreme Court judge - Thursday recused himself from hearing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) appeal challenging bail granted to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's principal secretary Fawad Hasan Fawad.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the NAB appeal challenging a Lahore High Court (LHC) decision to grant bail to Shehbaz Sharif and Fawad Hassan Fawad in the Ashiana Housing Scheme case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Yahya Afridi said he was closely acquainted with Fawad Hasan Fawad therefore, it would not be suitable sitting on such a bench hearing this case.

The three-member bench was disbanded after Justice Afridi's recusal. Hearing on the NAB's appeal would continue after the formation of a new bench in the case.