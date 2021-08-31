UrduPoint.com

Justice Ali Baig Appointed As GB Chief Court Acting Chief Judge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 10:19 PM

Justice Ali Baig appointed as GB Chief Court acting chief judge

Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Governor appointed Justice Ali Baig, a senior most judge, as GB Chief Court acting chief judge

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Governor appointed Justice Ali Baig, a senior most judge, as GB Chief Court acting chief judge.

He was assigned this duty after the retirement of Chief Judge Malik Haq Nawaz.

Justice Ali Baig was born on January 2, 1966 in Muhallah Isqam Das Thoi Tehsil Yasin District Ghizer. He obtained his primary education from D J Primary school Drask in Thoi.

He passed middle schooling from Government High School Taus Yasin. He obtained his secondary education from F G High School No 1 Gilgit in 1981. He did his intermediate and graduation from F G Degree College H-9 Islamabad. He passed LLB and MA Political Science from Karachi University in the year 1990 and 1992 respectively.

He started his practice as an advocate in Karachi in the year 1990. He was appointed as assistant legal advisor to the then Revenue Commissioner/Administrator NAs Gilgit on January 21, 1992 through Federal Public Service Commission Islamabad.

He was transferred/ posted as district attorney Skardu in the year 1998. He performed his duties as district attorney/district public prosecutor till April 14, 2005 in district Skardu and Ghanche by representing provincial government GB and State in district and sessions courts Skardu and Ghanche.

He was appointed as Additional District and Sessions Judge in District Judiciary GB on April 15, 2005.

He served as additional district and sessions judge Ghanche, Diamer and Gilgit. He was promoted to the post of district and sessions judge (BPS-21) on October 1, 2011. He served as district and sessions judge Ghizer, Skardu, Diamer and Gilgit.

He was elevated in GB Chief Court being the senior most district and sessions judge and took oath on November 30, 2017 as judge of GB Chief Court Gilgit.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Governor Education Gilgit Baltistan Skardu Ghizer January April October November 2017 Karachi University Post From Government Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, US Secretary of Defen ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, US Secretary of Defence review consolidating relati ..

21 minutes ago
 Cabinet meeting approves Punjab Government Rules o ..

Cabinet meeting approves Punjab Government Rules of Business 2011 amendments

2 minutes ago
 Corona claims 25 lives in KP

Corona claims 25 lives in KP

2 minutes ago
 Man in Russia walks one week to confess to triple ..

Man in Russia walks one week to confess to triple homicide

2 minutes ago
 Global Village’s season 26 VIP Packs set for off ..

Global Village’s season 26 VIP Packs set for official release next Saturday th ..

1 hour ago
 Rs 4,414,406 fine imposed on shopkeepers indulging ..

Rs 4,414,406 fine imposed on shopkeepers indulging in profiteering

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.