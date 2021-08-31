Justice Ali Baig appointed as GB Chief Court acting chief judge

(@FahadShabbir)

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Governor appointed Justice Ali Baig, a senior most judge, as GB Chief Court acting chief judge.

He was assigned this duty after the retirement of Chief Judge Malik Haq Nawaz.

Justice Ali Baig was born on January 2, 1966 in Muhallah Isqam Das Thoi Tehsil Yasin District Ghizer. He obtained his primary education from D J Primary school Drask in Thoi.

He passed middle schooling from Government High School Taus Yasin. He obtained his secondary education from F G High School No 1 Gilgit in 1981. He did his intermediate and graduation from F G Degree College H-9 Islamabad. He passed LLB and MA Political Science from Karachi University in the year 1990 and 1992 respectively.

He started his practice as an advocate in Karachi in the year 1990. He was appointed as assistant legal advisor to the then Revenue Commissioner/Administrator NAs Gilgit on January 21, 1992 through Federal Public Service Commission Islamabad.

He was transferred/ posted as district attorney Skardu in the year 1998. He performed his duties as district attorney/district public prosecutor till April 14, 2005 in district Skardu and Ghanche by representing provincial government GB and State in district and sessions courts Skardu and Ghanche.

He was appointed as Additional District and Sessions Judge in District Judiciary GB on April 15, 2005.

He served as additional district and sessions judge Ghanche, Diamer and Gilgit. He was promoted to the post of district and sessions judge (BPS-21) on October 1, 2011. He served as district and sessions judge Ghizer, Skardu, Diamer and Gilgit.

He was elevated in GB Chief Court being the senior most district and sessions judge and took oath on November 30, 2017 as judge of GB Chief Court Gilgit.