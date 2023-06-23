Open Menu

Justice Ali Baig Inaugurates Judicial Complex In Hunza

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Justice Ali Baig inaugurates judicial complex in Hunza

GILGIT , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Justice Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court Justice Ali Baig on Friday inaugurated the judicial complex in Hunza.

Addressing the event, Chief Justice Ali Baig emphasized the need for the establishment of model courts in Hunza, considering the relatively lower burden of cases in the region.

He highlighted the importance of expediting legal proceedings and ensuring swift justice delivery to the people. To enhance the judicial infrastructure in the area, the Chief Justice announced that the Gojal subdivision will soon get a civil court.

