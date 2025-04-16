Justice Ali Baqar Najafi takes oath as Judge SCP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Justice Yahya Afridi, Chief Justice of Pakistan administered the oath of office to Mr. Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, Judge, Lahore High Court as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP), in a simple and impressive ceremony held at the Supreme Court of Pakistan here Wednesday.

Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Attorney General for Pakistan, senior lawyers, Officers of the Federal Judicial academy, Law Officers and officers of Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan attended the ceremony.

Mr. Muhammad Salim Khan, Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan conducted the proceedings of the oath taking ceremony. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were also present on the occasion.