Justice Ali Baqar Najafi Takes Oath As Judge SCP
Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2025 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Justice Yahya Afridi, Chief Justice of Pakistan administered the oath of office to Mr. Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, Judge, Lahore High Court as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP), in a simple and impressive ceremony held at the Supreme Court of Pakistan here Wednesday.
Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Attorney General for Pakistan, senior lawyers, Officers of the Federal Judicial academy, Law Officers and officers of Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan attended the ceremony.
Mr. Muhammad Salim Khan, Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan conducted the proceedings of the oath taking ceremony. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
MoF launches 1st cohort of Specialised Certificate in Government Procurement Pro ..
GHQ attack case adjourned until April 21 as prosecution witnesses fail to appear ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides opening stage of Giro d’Abruzzo to perfection
AD Ports Group expands sustainable fuel solutions with first ship-to-ship LNG bu ..
Executive Council issues resolution appointing Director-General of GovDigital at ..
HBL uses AI to connect with HBLPSL fans
Minister of Energy and Infrastructure reveals details of Global Energy Efficienc ..
China's GDP expands 5.4% year-on-year in Q1
Earthquake strikes under Indian Ocean far off Australian coast
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on re-election
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan can boost food exports through investment, modernization: Shahid Imran7 minutes ago
-
FTO convenes advisory committee meeting to finalize budget proposals7 minutes ago
-
Free medical camp for orphans children held:7 minutes ago
-
Justice Ali Baqar Najafi takes oath as Judge SCP16 minutes ago
-
House gutted26 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1200-kg unhealthy meat:27 minutes ago
-
Cop killed in road accident36 minutes ago
-
14 power thieves nabbed37 minutes ago
-
12 criminals nabbed37 minutes ago
-
Motorways police inspector martyred as truck hit patrolling vehicle on M437 minutes ago
-
PDMA warns glacier flood risk due to rising temperature37 minutes ago
-
GHQ attack case adjourned until April 21 as prosecution witnesses fail to appear before court38 minutes ago