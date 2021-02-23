Justice Ali Baqir Najafi inaugurates LHCB mobile application, website

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Justice Ali Baqir Najafi of the Lahore High Court (LHC) Tuesday inaugurated the Beta version of Mobile Application and Website of the Lahore High Court Bar (LHCB).

LHCB President Tahir Nasrullah Warraich and other bar representatives welcomed Justice Najafi on arrival at the bar earlier.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Justice Ali Baqir Najafi said that all bar members deserved congratulations on the launch of the website and application. The launch of a mobile application and website, compatible with modern age and requirements, has proved that it is very important for lawyers to have knowledge of Information Technology, he added.

Justice Najafi further said that the use of IT had increased during the period of the coronavirus pandemic and every institution was moving towards digitalization, keeping in view its importance. This move of the bar will prove to be supportive of many steps of the Lahore High Court, he added.

Justice Najafi said that the Lahore High Court was moving towards paperless court work and the milestone would be achieved with the help of the bar soon.

While highlighting the future plans of the Lahore High Court about IT, he said "we will have to keep pace with the world, so we are also working on electronic case filing and remote hearing.

"Of course, this is a long process but we will have to do this," he added.

He said that during a recent visit to Karachi, he witnessed biometric verification case filing in Sindh High Court which was impressive. "Our dream is that one day we will have our mobile phone as a COURT, which will enable us e-filing of cases, remote hearing and through which lawyers will be able to get court decisions," he concluded.

Earlier, while talking about the features of the website and mobile application, LHCB Finance Secretary Zeeshan Sulehria said that the website and mobile application would prove more helpful and user friendly for lawyers and their work would be transferred from manual work to digitization. He said that soon the version of Mobile Application would be upgraded and more advanced.

At the end of the ceremony, Justice Ali Baqir Najafi was also given an honorary shield by the LHCB representatives.