Justice Amin Ud Din Takes Oath As Supreme Court Judge

Mon 21st October 2019 | 12:25 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st October, 2019) Justice Amin Ud Din Khan has taken oath as Supreme Court Judge.According to media reports, Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa administered oath to Justice Amin Ud Din.The oath taking ceremony was held in Ceremonial Hall where Supreme Court judges and Lawyers attended the ceremony.It is pertinent to mention here that, judge post was lying vacant after the retirement of the Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed.

