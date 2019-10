Newly appointed Supreme Court (SC) judge Justice Amin-Ud-Din would take oath on October 21 (Monday).

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa will take the oath from Justice Amin-Ud-Din.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place in the apex court building.