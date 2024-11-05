Justice Aminuddin Khan Appointed As Head Of SC Seven-member Constitutional Bench
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 05, 2024 | 04:49 PM
JCP meeting, chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, witnesses a majority vote from seven members to appoint Justice Aminuddin Khan as head of Supreme Court’s constitutional bench
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2024) Justice Aminuddin Khan has been appointed as the head of a seven-member constitutional bench in the Supreme Court during a Judicial Commission meeting.
The participants included Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Aminuddin Khan, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, and Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan.
Other attendees were Pakistan Bar Council representative Advocate Akhtar Hussain, Farooq H. Naek, Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, Omar Ayub and female member Roshan Khursheed Bharucha.
The commission discussed the formation of the constitutional bench and considered establishing a secretariat for the Judicial Commission.
By a majority vote, Justice Aminuddin Khan was appointed to lead the constitutional bench.
The next Judicial Commission meeting is scheduled for two weeks from now, where judges for constitutional benches of the Sindh High Court will be nominated.
A seven-member constitutional bench, led by Justice Aminuddin Khan, has been formed for a period of 60 days. The bench includes Justice Ayesha A.Malik, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail.
