Justice Aminuddin Khan Suggests Collective Efforts For Speedy Justice
Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2025 | 10:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Senior most judge of the Constitutional Bench of Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan said on Friday that adoption of modern case management system coupled with training of judges and lawyers could help ensure speedy justice to litigants.
He was addressing a law conference 2025 titled 'Expeditious Justice, Challenges and Opportunities' organized by High Court Bar Association Multan.
Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan said that limited resources, infrastructure and procedures were challenges in way of the speedy dispensation of justice and added that these challenges must be overcome through collective efforts.
He said that he had remained attached to Multan bar and it was an honour to join a law conference for discussion on system of justice at this forum.
He said, Constitution of Pakistan gave right of fair trial to every citizen.
Justice Amin-ud-Din said, adoption of modern innovation in case management system could ensure speedy justice to litigants. Training of judges and lawyers could also play an important role in achieving this objective.
The Senior Judge of the SC Constitutional Bench expressed concerns that a judge of the district judiciary had 100 plus cases per day, adding that a judge could not work beyond his/her capacity.
Judges of the High Court Multan Bench including senior puisne judge Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, Justice Muzammil Akhtar Shabbir, Justice Anwar Ul Haq, judges from Lahore High Court Justice Ali Zia Bajwa, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Justice Tariq Nadeem, Additional Advocate General Punjab Khalid Ishaq, former chief justice LHC Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan, former LHC judge Justice Khalid Alvi, Additional Advocate General Punjab Malik Masroor Haider, president High Court Bar Association Multan Sajjad Haider Maitla, general secretary Syed Anis Mehdi, judges of the district judiciary, besides office bearers of bar associations from South Punjab and a large number of lawyers attended the law conference.
Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, former CJ LHC Qasim Khan, and Additional Advocate General also spoke on the occasion.
