Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun Retires
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2025 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun of the Lahore High Court (LHC) retired on Thursday after reaching the age of superannuation, set at 62 years for an LHC judge.
A simple yet dignified send-off ceremony was held on the court premises on the eve of his retirement, attended by judges serving at the LHC's principal seat.
LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum presented a bouquet to the outgoing judge as a gesture of appreciation. Court officers and staff were also present to mark the occasion.
With Justice Pannun’s retirement, the number of serving judges at the LHC has now decreased to 45.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders organises communal Iftar for religious leaders, figures ..
Combating obesity strategic health priority: MoHAP
UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over victims of fire
CBUAE unveils new Dirham symbol in conjunction with UAE’s joining of FX Global ..
UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting of Shawwal crescent on Saturday evening
Peace Homes Development rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell in support of Fathers’ End ..
MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices in February
Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria
Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural Excellence Award
Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Saeed Eid Al Ghafli in Abu Dhabi
Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
500 Rescue-1122 staffers to perform duties on Eid56 seconds ago
-
Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun retires58 seconds ago
-
DC cracks down on exam cheating, ensures transparency in Jhang centers59 seconds ago
-
Traders calls for enhanced security of markets during Eid shopping1 minute ago
-
Minister reaffirms commitment to patient care during LGH visit1 minute ago
-
MD WASA felicitates Hanif Abbasi on assuming office1 minute ago
-
KP food authority conduct operations against adulterated milk in DI Khan11 minutes ago
-
Mustafa Kamal visits PMDC21 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting of District Coordination Committee meeting21 minutes ago
-
PTI founder approaches IHC for scheduling appeal before Eid21 minutes ago
-
Two killed, six injured in Shangla road accident21 minutes ago
-
Govt decides to cap private medical colleges’ fee21 minutes ago