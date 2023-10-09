Justice Arif Hussain sworn in as acting Chief Justice of AJK High Court

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR [AJK]:, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Justice Mian Arif Hussain sworn in as acting Chief Justice of High Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir at a ceremony held at the Jammu Kashmir House in a Federal metropolis on Monday.

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry administered the oath of office to the acting Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

The swearing-in ceremony hosted at the president's house was attended by judges of the AJK High Court, members of the legal fraternity, bureaucrats and others.