Open Menu

Justice Arif Hussain Sworn In As Acting Chief Justice Of AJK High Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2023 | 08:23 PM

Justice Arif Hussain sworn in as acting Chief Justice of AJK High Court

Justice Mian Arif Hussain sworn in as acting Chief Justice of High Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir at a ceremony held at the Jammu Kashmir House in a federal metropolis on Monday

MIRPUR [AJK]:, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Justice Mian Arif Hussain sworn in as acting Chief Justice of High Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir at a ceremony held at the Jammu Kashmir House in a Federal metropolis on Monday.

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry administered the oath of office to the acting Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

The swearing-in ceremony hosted at the president's house was attended by judges of the AJK High Court, members of the legal fraternity, bureaucrats and others.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Court

Recent Stories

Ajman Tourism conducts roadshow in India

Ajman Tourism conducts roadshow in India

9 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid chairs UAE Cabinet meeting, ap ..

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs UAE Cabinet meeting, approves Federal General Budget ..

39 minutes ago
 Police arrested 3 suspects with weapons

Police arrested 3 suspects with weapons

50 minutes ago
 Al Dhaid Date Festival 2023 concludes

Al Dhaid Date Festival 2023 concludes

54 minutes ago
 Police safely recover abducted 16-day-old infant

Police safely recover abducted 16-day-old infant

50 minutes ago
 China offers cooperation in construction of smart ..

China offers cooperation in construction of smart cities, transportation

50 minutes ago
Pakistan condemns UP CM's statement about taking b ..

Pakistan condemns UP CM's statement about taking back ‘Sindhu'

50 minutes ago
 Musical evening pays tribute to Waheed Murad

Musical evening pays tribute to Waheed Murad

52 minutes ago
 UNSC discusses escalating Israeli-Palestinian conf ..

UNSC discusses escalating Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but takes no action

49 minutes ago
 Court to indict chairman PTI on Oct 17, in cipher ..

Court to indict chairman PTI on Oct 17, in cipher case

53 minutes ago
 PKR continues strengthened against US dollar

PKR continues strengthened against US dollar

49 minutes ago
 Four illegal Afghan immigrants arrested

Four illegal Afghan immigrants arrested

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan