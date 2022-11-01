UrduPoint.com

Justice Athar Minallah Inaugurates Islamabad's First Judicial Complex

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah on Tuesday inaugurated the first judicial complex of the capital city at sector G-11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah on Tuesday inaugurated the first judicial complex of the capital city at sector G-11.

On this occasion, Islamabad High Court Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb, Justice Babar Sattar, Sessions Judge East Atta Rabbani, Sessions Judge West Tahir Mehmood Khan, Member Judicial Commission Judge Rafiuddin Babar, Islamabad Bar Council Vice Chairman Syed Qamar Sabzwari, Chairman Inter-Provincial Coordination Committee Adil Aziz Qazi, Bar Council members, officials of Islamabad High Court and District Bar Association, senior lawyers, Commissioner Captain Usman Yunus and district officers, judicial officers and others were also present.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that the judiciary's aim and first priority was to provide speedy and cheap justice to the citizens, for which judges and lawyers were taking great steps. Construction of a complex for district courts was also a foundation as among the judicial units, the main unit was the District Courts, he added.

He said that whether we were judges or lawyers, the judiciary's goal was to serve the citizens and the people who approach courts for the sake of justice. Among the judicial units, the most important unit was the district courts, where the most downtrodden section of the people come for justice, he added.

He said that the first priority of the judiciary and lawyers of Islamabad was to serve the stakeholders.

The Chief Justice said that he thanked CDA and FWO for completing the project in eight months.

Earlier, during his speech at the ceremony, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Captain Usman Younis said that the construction of the District Judicial Complex was a great project. The project was started to solve the problems faced by the people, he added.

He said the provision of justice to the people at their doorstep has been the first priority of the Chief Justice. CDA was completing this project with its own resources, a project costing Rs 1470 million, he added.

He said that the canteen, press room, bar room and other facilities were also being provided for the convenience of litigants.

