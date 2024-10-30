Justice Athar Minallah Issues Note In Case Regarding Access To Information
Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2024 | 09:09 PM
Supreme Court’s Justice Athar Minallah on Wednesday issued an additional note in a case regarding the right of access to information and stated that he agreed with the decision of Justice Qazi Faez Isa that there is no need of application to provide information to the citizens
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Supreme Court’s Justice Athar Minallah on Wednesday issued an additional note in a case regarding the right of access to information and stated that he agreed with the decision of Justice Qazi Faez Isa that there is no need of application to provide information to the citizens.
The additional note which has been issued in urdu said that it is true that the exercise of the fundamental right under Article 19A is subject to reasonable restrictions. The term of reasonable restrictions never empowers the Parliament to limit the scope of the constitutional right.
Justice Athar Minallah said that Article 8 prevents from legislation that abrogates or restricts fundamental rights.
The Supreme Court judicially reviews the actions of other institutions in the context of fundamental rights. It is unthinkable that the Supreme Court should take away the fundamental rights of citizens.
It said that if the public trust is lost, the independence of the judiciary will be weakened. The power of the Supreme Court is only the trust of the people.
Justice Athar Minullah said that right of access to information is a fortress against corruption. He said judges, employees' privileges, budget of the Supreme Court are matters of public importance and interest and citizens don’t need to file an application to provide information.
Recent Stories
KU develops curricula to address current, future needs: KU VC
Alcaraz breezes through opener at Paris Masters
CM performs groundbreaking of Pakistan's first public sector cancer hospital
IHC suspends remand order for Imaan Mazaari
114 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Punjab
17 outlaws held; drugs & weapons recovered
ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar till Nov 19
Mayor Karachi greets Rauf Ata as President SCBA
IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against criminal elements
UoP convocation awards 334 degrees &18 gold medals
Ten gangsters arrested, looted valuables recovered
Bilawal Bhutto proved himself as true leader of youth: Senator Aajiz Dhamrah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM performs groundbreaking of Pakistan's first public sector cancer hospital3 minutes ago
-
IHC suspends remand order for Imaan Mazaari3 minutes ago
-
114 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Punjab3 minutes ago
-
17 outlaws held; drugs & weapons recovered3 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar till Nov 1916 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi greets Rauf Ata as President SCBA16 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against criminal elements39 minutes ago
-
Ten gangsters arrested, looted valuables recovered1 second ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto proved himself as true leader of youth: Senator Aajiz Dhamrah2 seconds ago
-
PPP stresses fortifying judiciary with 26th Constitutional Amendment4 seconds ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews polio vaccination campaign9 seconds ago
-
Govt striving to combat smog, says Marriyum Aurangzeb2 minutes ago