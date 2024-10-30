Justice Athar Minallah issues note in case regarding access to information

Supreme Court’s Justice Athar Minallah on Wednesday issued an additional note in a case regarding the right of access to information and stated that he agreed with the decision of Justice Qazi Faez Isa that there is no need of application to provide information to the citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Supreme Court’s Justice Athar Minallah on Wednesday issued an additional note in a case regarding the right of access to information and stated that he agreed with the decision of Justice Qazi Faez Isa that there is no need of application to provide information to the citizens.

The additional note which has been issued in urdu said that it is true that the exercise of the fundamental right under Article 19A is subject to reasonable restrictions. The term of reasonable restrictions never empowers the Parliament to limit the scope of the constitutional right.

Justice Athar Minallah said that Article 8 prevents from legislation that abrogates or restricts fundamental rights.

The Supreme Court judicially reviews the actions of other institutions in the context of fundamental rights. It is unthinkable that the Supreme Court should take away the fundamental rights of citizens.

It said that if the public trust is lost, the independence of the judiciary will be weakened. The power of the Supreme Court is only the trust of the people.

Justice Athar Minullah said that right of access to information is a fortress against corruption. He said judges, employees' privileges, budget of the Supreme Court are matters of public importance and interest and citizens don’t need to file an application to provide information.