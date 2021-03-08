UrduPoint.com
Justice Atir Mahmood Retires

Mon 08th March 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Justice Atir Mahmood of the Lahore High Court (LHC) retired on Monday after attaining the age of superannuation, 62 years in case of an LHC judge.

A simple but impressive send-off ceremony was held in the judges lounge of the court on the retirement of Justice Atir Mahmood, wherein all LHC judges participated.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan and Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti presented souvenir and bouquet to the outgoing judge on his formal send-off. LHC officers and staff were also present on the occasion.

After Justice Atir Mahmood's retirement, the strength of LHC judges has reduced to 39.

