Justice Atir visits district and sessions courts

SIALKOT, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) ::Lahore High Court (LHC) judge, Justice Atir Mehmood, Wednesday paid a visit to the district and sessions courts here.

According to a DGPR release, Justice Atir inaugurated Judicial Gym Hall, Facility Centre and a court room.

He also viewed the performance of local judiciary. District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry Muhammad Tariq Javed briefed the visiting judge about performances of sessions courts, special courts and civil courts.

A large number of civil and sessions judges were present.