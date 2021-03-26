ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC)'s Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb on Friday expressed excuse from hearing a case against termination of Sheikh Akhter Hussain from the post of chief executive officer (CEO) Drugs Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP).

Justice Aurangzeb sent the matter to Chief Justice IHC Justice Athar Minallah to form a new bench for further proceeding.

It may be mentioned here that the same bench had earlier already given judgment on an identical case of Sheikh Akhter Hussain. The ministry of health had approved the termination of petitioner on March 17, whose services were already suspended for one year on the basis of holding a fake PhD degree.