Justice Ayesha A. Malik Of SC Recuses To Hear Case About Section 221-A Of Customs Act

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 27, 2025 | 12:51 PM

Top court judge says she could not hear case and will provide her reasons separately

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan Oct 26th, 2025) Justice Ayesha A. Malik of the Supreme Court on Monday recused herself from hearing of a case related to the constitutional status of Section 221-A of the Customs Act.

A SC eight-member constitutional bench led by Justice Aminuddin Khan took up the appeals regarding the constitutional status of Section 221-A of the Customs Act.

During the hearing, Justice Ayesha Malik recused herself from the case, saying that she could not hear the case and would provide her reasons separately.

The Attorney General suggested that the case be postponed for a week while Barrister Salahuddin, the lawyer, submitted that there is a major controversy surrounding the matter and an order related to authority has also been issued.

He urged that the Diwan Motors case be heard soon.

Justice Aminuddin Khan observed that they would hear the case on Tuesday (tomorrow).

Justice Ayesha Malik remarked that she would provide her reasons for recusing herself, to which Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar responded, “That's fine, you may give your reasons,”.

