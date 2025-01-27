Justice Ayesha A. Malik Of SC Recuses To Hear Case About Section 221-A Of Customs Act
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 27, 2025 | 12:51 PM
Top court judge says she could not hear case and will provide her reasons separately
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan Oct 26th, 2025) Justice Ayesha A. Malik of the Supreme Court on Monday recused herself from hearing of a case related to the constitutional status of Section 221-A of the Customs Act.
A SC eight-member constitutional bench led by Justice Aminuddin Khan took up the appeals regarding the constitutional status of Section 221-A of the Customs Act.
During the hearing, Justice Ayesha Malik recused herself from the case, saying that she could not hear the case and would provide her reasons separately.
The Attorney General suggested that the case be postponed for a week while Barrister Salahuddin, the lawyer, submitted that there is a major controversy surrounding the matter and an order related to authority has also been issued.
He urged that the Diwan Motors case be heard soon.
Justice Aminuddin Khan observed that they would hear the case on Tuesday (tomorrow).
Justice Ayesha Malik remarked that she would provide her reasons for recusing herself, to which Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar responded, “That's fine, you may give your reasons,”.
Recent Stories
Justice Ayesha A. Malik of SC recuses to hear case about Section 221-A of Custom ..
China's manufacturing PMI at 49.1 in January
SC withdraws contempt notice against additional registrar judicial
Sharjah Ruler appoints Hoor Al Qasimi as head of SCQ
Attempts to displace Palestinians rejected, violate international law: Arab Leag ..
UAE President declares 2025 as the Year of Community
ADNOC Gas strengthens partnership with JERA Global Markets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2025
Arab Parliament rejects any calls for displacement of Palestinian people
Egypt categorically rejects any displacement of Palestinians from their land
Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authority President
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Justice Ayesha A. Malik of SC recuses to hear case about Section 221-A of Customs Act3 minutes ago
-
SC withdraws contempt notice against additional registrar judicial9 minutes ago
-
JKSDMI leadership briefs deputy speaker of the House of Commons on Kashmir lobby campaign33 minutes ago
-
Govt providing all possible facilities to expatriates to invest in country1 hour ago
-
Chinese embassy contradicts news article1 hour ago
-
Martyrs of Kupwara massacre commemorated, APHC demands accountability1 hour ago
-
President, PM condole as LPG bowser explosion kills five in Multan1 hour ago
-
Renowned film director, screenwriter Zia Sarhadi remembered1 hour ago
-
DC for strict implementing anti-smog plan in district1 hour ago
-
Five killed, 25 injured in gas tanker explosion3 hours ago
-
PTI's walkout from talks immature and unnecessary: Irfan Siddiqui12 hours ago
-
Muqam condemns firing attack on AJK Legislative Assembly Speaker’s convoy15 hours ago