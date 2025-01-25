Open Menu

Justice Ayesha Urges Foreign Alumni To Enrich Others With Their Knowledge

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2025 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The first female judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Ayesha Malik has urged Pakistani graduates of foreign universities to enrich themselves with knowledge and empower those who were not fortunate to receive the quality education and international perspective like them.

She was addressing the Pakistani Alumni of the University of London here on Saturday.

‘With this privileged education comes a very big responsibility’, she said. ‘It is not only a personal achievement, but an investment in the progress of humanity and the progress of our country’ she said.

Justice Ayesha Malik added that all individuals must contribute meaningfully to their community. Someone who works regularly with the law, let me say, that a nation's strength lies in animated people who understand and respect the law and engage in the democratic process. More importantly, they have a role to play in recognizing the power of unity, collaboration and impacting and uplifting others.

Addressing the Alumni she said that you are the privileged ones this burden falls on many of you.

As you step into the next phase of your life, your contribution will be to enrich society with your knowledge and diverse perspectives and international experiences. You carry the responsibility and the privilege of shaping a better future not just for yourselves but for all of us.

‘Working and advocating for justice, the journey ahead is yours to define. Make it with integrity, passion and legacy that reflects the excellence of the programme you studied at the University of London. The future is yours to shape. Make it something extraordinary,’ she said.

I believe that it is people like you who will bring change and progress here and most of you will enable and empower others who are not fortunate to receive the quality education that you have gotten.

She appreciated the presence of female alumni in the conference room and said that their success stories would inspire many.

‘My own experience of interaction with the law graduates of the University of London, I have no doubt in saying that they will be future leaders and change-makers,’ she concluded.

