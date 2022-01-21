UrduPoint.com

Justice Ayesha's Elevation To SC A Major Milestone In Country's History: Maleeka

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Justice Ayesha's elevation to SC a major milestone in country's history: Maleeka

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Bokhari on Friday said the elevation of Lahore High Court's judge Justice Ayesha Malik's to the Supreme Court would be a major milestone in country's history

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Bokhari on Friday said the elevation of Lahore High Court's judge Justice Ayesha Malik's to the Supreme Court would be a major milestone in country's history.

Maleeka Bokhari, in a statement, congratulated Justice Ayesha Malik on being nominated as the first woman judge of the apex court. It was big step for the justice system, as the inclusion of female judges in the judiciary would increase people's confidence in it, she added.

The nomination of a female judge in the apex court would give women a sense of equality regarding representation in higher positions, she remarked.

